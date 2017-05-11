Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died a ‘suspicious death’

Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest, or anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. (LVMPD/YouTube)

7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road, Las Vegas (Google maps)

Las Vegas police are investigating a “suspicious death” from Monday in the west valley as a homicide.

Officers visited the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road to investigate a death family members reported to police, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 80-year-old Willie Wesley Normand Jr. of Las Vegas on Thursday.

Normand had not shown up for work Sunday or Monday, prompting family members to perform a welfare check, Metro said. Inside the condo, they found Normand dead from unknown causes.

Metro asks that the public help identify a person of interest last seen with Normand in the early hours of May 6. Police describe the person of interest as a black woman but mention no other distinguishing features.

Metro’s homicide section encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

7100 W Pirates Cove Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89145