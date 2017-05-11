Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died a ‘suspicious death’

Las Vegas police are investigating a “suspicious death” from Monday in the west valley as a homicide.
Officers visited the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road to investigate a death family members reported to police, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 80-year-old Willie Wesley Normand Jr. of Las Vegas on Thursday.
Normand had not shown up for work Sunday or Monday, prompting family members to perform a welfare check, Metro said. Inside the condo, they found Normand dead from unknown causes.
Metro asks that the public help identify a person of interest last seen with Normand in the early hours of May 6. Police describe the person of interest as a black woman but mention no other distinguishing features.
Metro’s homicide section encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.7100 W Pirates Cove Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89145