Homicides

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died a ‘suspicious death’

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 4:07 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2017 - 4:21 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a “suspicious death” from Monday in the west valley as a homicide.

Officers visited the 7100 block of West Pirates Cove Road to investigate a death family members reported to police, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 80-year-old Willie Wesley Normand Jr. of Las Vegas on Thursday.

Normand had not shown up for work Sunday or Monday, prompting family members to perform a welfare check, Metro said. Inside the condo, they found Normand dead from unknown causes.

Metro asks that the public help identify a person of interest last seen with Normand in the early hours of May 6. Police describe the person of interest as a black woman but mention no other distinguishing features.

Metro’s homicide section encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 702-828-3521 or send an email to homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

