Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who was fatally shot Wednesday

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed in a west valley neighborhood early Wednesday as Marquaire Ravon Collins, 20.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Metropolitan Police Department officers found Marquaire Ravon Collins, 20, around 2 a.m. Wednesday holding a gun and suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a home on the 1000 block of Redlands Circle, in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Tenaya Way, police said. Officers arrived after neighbors and two deputy city marshals in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Collins was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, police said. The coroner’s office said the Las Vegas man died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Before the shooting, Collins arrived in the area to meet with two people at the home where he was found, police said. It was unknown Thursday what led to Collins and the others taking out their guns, police said.

Multiple rounds were fired during the encounter, and the other people fled before officers arrived, police said. It was unclear Friday if any arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

