Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, woman in murder-suicide

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 10:20 a.m. to the 5100 block of Cutty Way, where a relative reported finding them dead in a bedroom.

Family members comfort each other as Las Vegas police is investigating a possible murder suicide on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating a possible murder suicide on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man and woman found dead Wednesday in a murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas.

Tammy Clawson, 52, shot and killed Blake Clawson, 56, and then turned the gun on herself, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 10:20 a.m. to the 5100 block of Cutty Way, where a relative reported finding them dead in a bedroom.

That man told investigators that he had heard loud bangs the previous night, but thought dogs had made the noise, police said.

Police on Thursday said that the Clawsons had been quarreling for a couple of days.

“I urge anybody who’s going through any type of stress to reach out,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday. “There’s free counseling out there to prevent situations like we’re out here investigating today.”

The National Domestic Violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.