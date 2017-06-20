ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, woman killed in murder-suicide

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2017 - 9:30 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two people who died in a murder-suicide Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

They were Mallory Michaelis, 32, and Andrew Vo, 34, according to the coroner’s office.

On Sunday, a man called police about 2:30 p.m. to report that he accidentally shot a woman in the stomach at an apartment complex on the 4100 block of West Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. Police heard a gunshot as they were walking up the stairs to the apartment.

A 9-year-old child answered the door and told police the man had shot himself, police Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The coroner’s office ruled Vo’s death as a suicide due to a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death of Michaelis was ruled a homicide caused by multiple gun shot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
