Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman killed after interrupting burglary

Las Vegas resident Sheri Aoyagi, 60, a United Airlines flight attendant, was shot to death outside her house on the 6400 block of Morley Avenue on Wednesday afternoon as she and her husband returned home from lunch.

Las Vegas police investigate a home invasion homicide on the 6400 block of Morley Avenue on May 30, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was gunned down outside her northwest valley home Wednesday afternoon after interrupting a burglary.

She and her husband were returning home from lunch about 3:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle they did not recognize in their driveway, police said. As she got out of her car, two burglars were leaving the house. One of the men opened fire on Aoyagi, killing her.

Her husband, who has limited mobility, took longer to get out of the car than she did, police said. He was the only witness to the shooting.

Both men fled in the vehicle, and police had limited descriptions of the robbers and the vehicle. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, but investigators did find the vehicle they believe was used by the men.

Aoyagi was a flight attendant for United Airlines. A Go Fund Me has been set up in her memory, with the proceeds to go to her husband.

“The entire United family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of flight attendant Sheri Aoyagi, and our thoughts are with her loved ones,” United Airlines spokeswoman Maddie King said in a written statement.

