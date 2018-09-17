Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman killed in random stabbing

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who Las Vegas police say was randomly stabbed to death Wednesday after an argument outside an east valley convenience store.

A woman was stabbed to death in a random attack on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at an east Las Vegas convenience store. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Pedersen (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas resident Nikkol Roberson, 33, died outside of Green Valley Grocery, 7121 E. Lake Mead Blvd, near Los Felix Street, according to Las Vegas police.

A woman who witnessed Roberson arguing with a man in the parking lot went inside the store to seek help, but the man fled before they got outside, according to police.

Investigators later arrested 25-year-old Eric Gordon Pedersen in the deadly stabbing. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

