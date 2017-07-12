Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who was fatally stabbed Sunday

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was stabbed to death Sunday inside a home in northwest Las Vegas as Lizzette Schley, 45.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

She was Lizzette Schley, 45, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. Her death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming and struggling inside a home about 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive, near West Vegas and North Torrey Pines drives.

When police arrived, they found Schley dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said there were no signs of forced entry, and police are investigating whether the incident was domestic-related.

Police have not named any suspects.

