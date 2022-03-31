Coroner ID’s man fatally shot at warehouse

Police said at the time that a warehouse employee killed a man attempting to steal his car.

Police investigate the scene where a warehouse employee fatally shot a man who was stealing his car on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in an industrial area west of the Strip in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot outside a central valley warehouse.

Stanley Marks, 38, died Feb. 13 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled.

Marks was shot around 12:30 p.m. that day in a parking lot near the 4600 block of Valley View Boulevard. Police said at the time that a warehouse employee killed a man attempting to steal his car.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said that the employee was loading equipment into his car when he heard the engine turn on. As Marks attempted to drive off, Spencer said, the shooter opened fire.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

