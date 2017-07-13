Coroner IDs man fatally shot by Las Vegas police near pawnshop

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed by police Tuesday near a northwest valley pawnshop.

A heavy presence of officers on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A Las Vegas police officer shot 27-year-old Caleb Edward Blaylock of Las Vegas after he charged at the officer with a knife, police said.

Prior to the shooting, Blaylock attempted to carjack two men in front of the SuperPawn at 4111 N. Rancho Drive, according to police. One of the men fought him off with a hammer, and Blaylock ran.

The officer who shot Blaylock encountered him just north of the pawnshop and ordered him to stop. When Blaylock ignored him, the officer stopped and stepped out of his patrol vehicle. Police said Blaylock suddenly charged at the officer, who opened fire.

Blaylock died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

This incident marks the Metropolitan Police Department’s 11th officer-involved shooting this year.

