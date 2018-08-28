Coroner IDs man fatally shot by Las Vegas police Saturday

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police on Saturday in the central valley.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Doolittle Avenue near H Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police on Saturday in the central valley.

Las Vegas resident Roosevelt Brown died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said.

Brown was in a standoff with police for more than an hour Saturday morning at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue, near H Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Brown fired two shots before officers arrived, but nobody was injured. He ignored commands to drop the gun, police said.

For more than an hour, a resident of the apartment complex livestreamed a video of Brown walking in the street and occasionally pointing the gun at his own head.

Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by asking him to give up peacefully and by requesting backup. She said Brown was waving the gun recklessly toward officers and bystanders.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT officers responded to the scene, police said.

It was not clear whether police used nonlethal options before a SWAT officer, later identified by police as 35-year-old Jonathan Collingwood, fatally shot the man. Brown died at University Medical Center.

Collingwood is on paid leave while the department investigates the shooting.

Police are expected to release more details of the shooting at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

The shooting was Metro’s second in less than a 24-hour period. On Friday afternoon, police shot a man they said stabbed two women and fled from officers while holding a knife.

Metro officers were involved in eight shootings this month, accounting for nearly half the department’s police shootings this year. Police killed someone in half of those shootings.

In another instance, on Aug. 4, a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Cases in which the Clark County coroner’s office rules the manner of death a suicide are not counted as fatal police shootings, department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Metro has investigated 18 police shootings this year.

