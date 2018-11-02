Coroner IDs man fatally shot by North Las Vegas police

The man who was shot to death Wednesday by two North Las Vegas police officers was 26-year-old Gonzalo Rico.

The man who was shot to death Wednesday by two North Las Vegas police officers was 26, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Gonzalo Rico’s death was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Friday.

About 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the officers noticed Rico’s pickup truck stopped near Statz Street and Emmons Avenue. North Las Vegas police have said the officers attempted to speak with him and gave him commands, but he ignored them.

Rico, who was not armed, then drove the truck toward the officers, striking one of them, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Police then fired several rounds into the pickup, and Rico died at the scene.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle suffered a knee injury.

It is unclear why the officers tried to speak with Rico. The pickup was not stolen, and the man was not known to police, Leavitt said.

The officers were not part of the Police Department’s body-worn camera pilot program and were not wearing body cameras.

North Las Vegas police are expected to release further details of the shooting on Monday, according to Leavitt.

