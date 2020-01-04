Coroner IDs man fatally shot by North Las Vegas police officers

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man shot and killed by North Las Vegas police early Thursday as 25-year-old Jamarri Daiwon Tarver.

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was fatally shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The shooting occurred near West Craig Road and Allen Lane in the parking lot of a CVS. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 25-year-old man fatally shot by North Las Vegas police officers as he fled in a stolen car early Thursday.

Jamarri Daiwon Tarver died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old was shot just after midnight Thursday in a CVS parking lot near West Craig Road and Allen Lane, after police chased him for several miles throughout the city, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The pursuit happened after officers were attempting to stop a red Toyota sedan near Alexander Road and Revere Street, about 2.5 miles east of the CVS parking lot where the shooting happened, Leavitt said Thursday.

The officer who stopped the Toyota was waiting for backup, because the department had received a report that the Toyota was stolen in a Las Vegas carjacking, Leavitt said.

“I don’t want to presume that the suspect we were chasing was involved in that (carjacking) until we know for sure,” Leavitt said Thursday.

As the officer was waiting for backup, Tarver sped off in the Toyota. Police then chased Tarver for several miles until he made it to the parking lot, where Tarver rammed at least two vehicles, including a police car, Leavitt said.

Two officers then fired “more than once” at Tarver while he was still in the car, he said.

“He rammed one of our cars, and when he did so, the officers were right there and discharged at least one round, both officers, at the vehicle,” Leavitt said.

Tarver died at the scene.

Further information about the police shooting was not immediately available Friday.

