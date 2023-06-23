Coroner IDs man fatally shot by northwest valley homeowner

Antawn Robinson, 43, of Los Angeles, died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified the man fatally shot inside a northwest valley home this week.

Antawn Robinson, 43, of Los Angeles, died after being shot in the back Tuesday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., Robinson was inside a home in the 10000 block of Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way, when the homeowner shot him, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not provided any further information about the circumstances of the shooting since Tuesday night.

