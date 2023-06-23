91°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man fatally shot by northwest valley homeowner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified the man fatally shot inside a northwest valley home this week.

Antawn Robinson, 43, of Los Angeles, died after being shot in the back Tuesday night.

At around 9:35 p.m., Robinson was inside a home in the 10000 block of Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way, when the homeowner shot him, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not provided any further information about the circumstances of the shooting since Tuesday night.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

