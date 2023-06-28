94°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 11:44 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A man who was shot this weekend and dropped off at a hospital where he died was identified Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Rodney Lee Bagby, 40, of Las Vegas, succumbed from a gunshot through his left thigh, the coroner’s office reported.

Bagby was reported shot at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of Van Patten Street near Sahara Avenue a few blocks east of the Strip, left by someone at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later died there, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

