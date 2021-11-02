Coroner IDs man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

A 22-year-old man died of a gunshot wound of the head and neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person fatally shot after a dispute in downtown Las Vegas late last week has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

He was Devin Anderson, of North Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound of the head and neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to a convenience store at East Fremont and 15th Streets at 9:45 p.m. Thursday after a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday.

An initial investigation found Anderson and another man were in a quarrel outside the store, police said, and the other man pulled out a gun and shot Anderson. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the other man, but could not initially identify him. He was booked as John Doe on a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

