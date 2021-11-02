76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Coroner IDs man fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2021 - 5:02 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person fatally shot after a dispute in downtown Las Vegas late last week has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

He was Devin Anderson, of North Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound of the head and neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to a convenience store at East Fremont and 15th Streets at 9:45 p.m. Thursday after a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Friday.

An initial investigation found Anderson and another man were in a quarrel outside the store, police said, and the other man pulled out a gun and shot Anderson. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the other man, but could not initially identify him. He was booked as John Doe on a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
DRAWING BOARD: Another sign of Biden’s cognitive decline
2
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
Woman accused of extorting millions from man in Las Vegas
3
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
Goodman urges California to widen I-15; Caltrans says not so fast
4
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
Woman fatally shot at east Las Vegas house party
5
Raiders activate local linebacker from IR
Raiders activate local linebacker from IR
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST