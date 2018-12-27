Coroner IDs man fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve.

Kwavontia Thomas died of a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in a parking lot near East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street as bystanders and North Las Vegas police officers tried to help him. (Facebook)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve.

Kwavontia Thomas, of Las Vegas, was shot in a parking lot near East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street on Monday afternoon, police said. Witnesses told police that they saw the young man running from someone before hearing gunshots at about 4:45 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said Monday.

Thomas died in the parking lot after bystanders and officers tried to help him. The coroner’s office said Wednesday that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the office ruled his death a homicide.

Police said Thomas and the shooter had an argument before the shooting, but detectives have not determined a motive. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of noon Wednesday, Leavitt said.

Witnesses also told police Monday that they saw the shooter jump a nearby wall and then run away. A woman wrapped in a blanket at the scene on Monday was heard repeatedly crying “my baby” as investigators documented the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.