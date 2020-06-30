Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Siegel Suites parking lot

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot this month in the parking lot of a central valley Siegel Suites.

He was 26-year-old Dariane Lincoln-Marshall, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

About 2:45 p.m. June 18, a paramedic called 911 to report seeing a man shoot another man in a car in the parking lot of the Siegel Suites at 600 E. Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer has said. The paramedic reported seeing a man walk up to a car, fire one round into it and then run away.

Lincoln-Marshall was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died, police said.

On the day of the shooting, Spencer described the suspect as a man in his mid- to late 20s last seen running west on Bonanza, toward Las Vegas Boulevard. He said detectives do not believe that Lincoln-Marshall was staying at the Siegel Suites.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had arrested anyone in Lincoln-Marshall’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

