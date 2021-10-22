83°F
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in southeast Las Vegas parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 4:23 pm
 
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in an early morning shooting Wednesday in a southeast Las Vegas parking lot.

Jared Stevens, 26, died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office said Friday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to the 6800 block of East Russell Road, near Boulder Highway, after a report of a shooting and found Stevens suffering from a gunshot wounds.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Las Vegas police homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

