Coroner IDs man fatally stabbed in neck in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a 38-year-old man fatally stabbed in early May near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Christopher Murphy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was Richard Turner, 38, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound to the left side of his neck.

On May 13, Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 42-year-old Christopher Murphy, who is accused of killing Turner during what is believed to be an argument over a woman, according to an arrest report.

About 10:15 a.m. May 5, police found Turner’s body after a 911 caller reported an unresponsive man lying in a drainage canal on the 3900 block of Cambridge Street, near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, Metro has said.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a man they knew as “Bald Headed Chris” was seen leaving the area after the stabbing, according to Murphy’s arrest report.

Murphy was arrested in 2007 on a charge of attempted murder in the shooting of a woman at a Las Vegas home, Clark County District Court records show. He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 48 months to 10 years in prison. Nevada Department of Corrections records did not detail a release date for Murphy, but his last parole board hearing was in June 2017.

