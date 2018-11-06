Coroner IDs man found dead in North Las Vegas home

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday released the identity of a 34-year-old man found dead last week in North Las Vegas.

Parichart Hall (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Jonathan Fernando Tica of North Las Vegas died of multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 31. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

His girlfriend, 48-year-old Parichart Hall, who lived at the home, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center. She faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon and is being held on $500,000 bail.

About 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 4400 block of Summer Glen Lane, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, to investigate a report of a body. When police arrived, they found Tica’s body.

The death happened well before the police were called, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

4400 Summer Glen Lane, North Las Vegas, NV