87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found dead in North Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2022 - 5:07 am
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man found dead Monday in a North Las Vegas homicide.

Martavis Carpenter, 21, of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police found Carpenter dead in the 2200 block of Venus Avenue, near Civic Center Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an injured person.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
3
Who is county official Robert Telles?
Who is county official Robert Telles?
4
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German killed outside home
5
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST