Coroner IDs man found dead in North Las Vegas homicide

A 21-year-old North Las Vegas man died from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man found dead Monday in a North Las Vegas homicide.

Martavis Carpenter, 21, of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police found Carpenter dead in the 2200 block of Venus Avenue, near Civic Center Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an injured person.

No further information was available.

