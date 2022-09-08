Coroner IDs man found dead in North Las Vegas homicide
A 21-year-old North Las Vegas man died from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday.
The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man found dead Monday in a North Las Vegas homicide.
Martavis Carpenter, 21, of North Las Vegas, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.
Police found Carpenter dead in the 2200 block of Venus Avenue, near Civic Center Drive around 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an injured person.
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.