Coroner IDs man found fatally shot in central Las Vegas road

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man found in a central valley road after being fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.

Police found 24-year-old Josue Lizardo Contreras-Verdin after officers were called about 1:15 p.m. to Brittlewood Avenue and Lamoille Circle, near East Russell and South Pecos roads. Police were notified of a possible hit-and-run crash, but when officers arrived on the 3500 block of Brittlewood, they discovered Contreras-Verdin bleeding from a gunshot wound, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday.

Contreras-Verdin was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said Thursday afternoon. His death was ruled a homicide.

Spencer said neighbors reported hearing a “loud commotion” Tuesday afternoon, and one neighbor told police they heard multiple “loud bangs” from outside. Neighbors went outside to find Contreras-Verdin and attempted to help him.

Neighbors also saw a silver four-door sedan fleeing the area, police said Wednesday.

Detectives have determined that the shooting happened where Contreras-Verdin was found, but police have not identified a suspect, Spencer said Thursday.

