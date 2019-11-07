Coroner IDs man found fatally shot in Las Vegas apartment

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man found dead Tuesday morning in a central valley apartment as a 33-year-old Las Vegas man.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 33-year-old man found dead in a central Las Vegas Valley apartment during a police welfare check on Tuesday.

He was Rhey Angelo Obis Cerbo, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating Cerbo’s death after he was found during a welfare check about 6:44 a.m. at his apartment on the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Spencer Street, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

He died at the scene. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it appeared the man was shot by someone else.

Metro had not identified a suspect or released further information about the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the Cerbo’s death can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.