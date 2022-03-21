66°F
Coroner IDs man found fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 1:31 pm
 
Homicide investigators in North Las Vegas block off a large swathe of an upscale neighborhood, Friday, March 18, 2022, to investigate a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of North Boulder Bay Street in North Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigators in North Las Vegas block off a large swathe of an upscale neighborhood, Friday, March 18, 2022, to investigate a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of North Boulder Bay Street in North Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found slain Friday morning in a North Las Vegas neighborhood has been identified as Victorlee Bardley, 25.

The Clark County coroner’s office said on Monday that the North Las Vegas resident died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

North Las Vegas police found Boardley dead about 8:15 a.m. on Friday in the 4700 block of Boulder Bay Street, near Fifth Street and Lone Mountain Road.

Police have not released a possible motive or shooter description.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

