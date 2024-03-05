66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found shot after northwest valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2024 - 12:26 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @be ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man found fatally shot Saturday after a vehicle crash.

At around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Lone Mountain Road. The driver, later identified by the coroner as Angel Corona, had been shot and died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Corona was being followed by an unknown vehicle prior to the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Man who fatally stabbed his wife spied on her at work
Police: Man who fatally stabbed his wife spied on her at work
Police: Woman’s 3 children found her stabbed to death
Police: Woman’s 3 children found her stabbed to death
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
North Las Vegas shooting leaves man dead
Man killed in Sunday night shooting identified
Man killed in Sunday night shooting identified
Men arrested in connection with January homicide
Men arrested in connection with January homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide