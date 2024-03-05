Coroner IDs man found shot after northwest valley crash

Angel Corona, 36, died Saturday around 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Lone Mountain Road.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man found fatally shot Saturday after a vehicle crash.

At around 12:40 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Lone Mountain Road. The driver, later identified by the coroner as Angel Corona, had been shot and died at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Corona was being followed by an unknown vehicle prior to the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

