Coroner IDs man found shot dead in vehicle

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed outside an apartment complex.

Kevin Lamar Fleming, 50, of North Las Vegas died in the Lake Tonopah Senior Apartments parking lot from from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Fleming was found around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday inside a vehicle in the parking lot, which is at 2151 Citrus Hills Ave. The Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot soon after arriving at the complex.

The gunman ran off before police arrived and had not been arrested as of Monday.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

