Homicides

Coroner IDs man found shot to death in Henderson

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 6:43 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the man found dead earlier this month in Henderson.

Christopher Hodgkin, 47, was found dead Dec. 1 in the 700 block of South Racetrack Road, near Boulder Highway.

Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Hodgkin’s death. According to the coroner’s office, Hodgkin died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are seeking a four-door dark blue 2003 Honda Accord with a sunroof, lightly tinted windows and a gas tank flap doesn’t close in connection with the case. The Nevada license plate is 061UKC.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

