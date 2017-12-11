Coroner IDs man found shot to death in Henderson

The Clark County coroner has identified the man found dead earlier this month in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Christopher Hodgkin, 47, was found dead Dec. 1 in the 700 block of South Racetrack Road, near Boulder Highway.

Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Hodgkin’s death. According to the coroner’s office, Hodgkin died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are seeking a four-door dark blue 2003 Honda Accord with a sunroof, lightly tinted windows and a gas tank flap doesn’t close in connection with the case. The Nevada license plate is 061UKC.

