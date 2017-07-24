Coroner IDs man killed after domestic dispute in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the identity of a man who was fatally shot Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Larry Darnell Richard, 52, died following a dispute with his girlfriend and another man. His city of residence is unknown.

Police said Richard had fought with a woman inside an apartment at 211 Mission Laguna Lane. The woman escaped into the parking lot, where a man intervened and fought with Richard.

He shot Richard once in the chest, and Richard died at the scene.

Police did not arrest the shooter, who may have acted in self-defense on behalf of the woman. The Clark County district attorney’s office will determine whether to press charges.

