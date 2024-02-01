Coroner IDs man killed after robbery near airport

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a man killed after being the victim of a robbery.

Two people were robbed at gunpoint around 6:15 p.m. Friday while in the garage of a home in the 5200 block of Greene Lane. The victims chased the robbery suspects to the 5200 block of Garden Lane, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue, where a fight occurred, according to police.

During the fight, both robbery victims were shot, and 30-year-old Juan Negron Mex died at the scene. The other person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.