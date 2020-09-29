90°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed at North Las Vegas car wash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 2:43 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed Sunday morning at a North Las Vegas car wash.

He was 41-year-old Edward Woods, the coroner’s office said. The North Las Vegas Police Department on Sunday said the man was 42.

Officers were called about 10:50 a.m. Sunday to a car wash on the 2400 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, police said. When police arrived, they found Woods suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound of the head.

Police on Sunday said that the shooter was gone before officers arrived and that it was unclear when exactly the shooting occurred. Investigators did not believe it was a random shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about Woods’ death can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

