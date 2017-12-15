Coroner IDs man killed at southeast Las Vegas apartment

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died Tuesday after a shooting in the southeast valley.

Police said 38-year-old Kevin Alexander Jr. was shot at his apartment complex in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Nellis Boulevard.

A man who appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest shot at Alexander’s apartment from the outside, police said. When Alexander jumped off an outside stairway to escape, the man opened fire again, hitting him twice.

Alexander died at University Medical Center. His death was ruled a homicide.

“It was definitely targeted,” Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday. “It wasn’t some random attack on somebody sitting at home.”

A woman and a 7-year-old girl were inside the apartment during the shooting, but were not injured.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

