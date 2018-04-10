Coroner IDs man killed during dispute in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man shot and killed Saturday during a violent argument with his neighbor in the central valley.

Police investigate a homicide at 2895 E. Charleston Blvd., near Fremont Street, in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Quinonez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said the argument may have been sparked by an ongoing dispute between 28-year-old Tony Quinonez and his neighbor, 45-year-old Sadiq Abdush-Shaheed, at the Ridge Falls Apartments, 2895 E. Charleston Blvd.

Abdush-Shaheed stabbed Quinonez in the head during the scuffle, police said. As Abdush-Shaheed attempted to get back into his apartment, Quinonez allegedly returned with a shotgun and shot him while they fought over the weapon.

Abdush-Shaheed died at University Medical Center. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Quinonez was treated for the injury to his head and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

2895 E. Charleston Blvd., las vegas, nv