Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 10:24 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a man fatally shot in central Las Vegas.

Tevin Moore, 28, of Las Vegas died Monday night from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Moore was found around 10:30 p.m. lying on the ground on the 3700 block of Arville Street.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt said police received a call about a man who was shot. Officers tried saving the man with chest compressions, but he died at the scene.

Police had not identified a suspected shooter as of Wednesday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

