Coroner IDs man killed in central Las Vegas
Tevin Moore, 28, of Las Vegas died Monday night from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a man fatally shot in central Las Vegas.
Moore was found around 10:30 p.m. lying on the ground on the 3700 block of Arville Street.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt said police received a call about a man who was shot. Officers tried saving the man with chest compressions, but he died at the scene.
Police had not identified a suspected shooter as of Wednesday morning.
