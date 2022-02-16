61°F
Coroner IDs man killed in dispute over a stolen cellphone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 4:24 pm
 
Clark County Coroner's Office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, archive)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot during a quarrel in an apartment complex late last month.

Rodney Bolin, 58, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Bolin was shot in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Police said a group of people were inside an apartment when a fight started over the potential theft of a cell phone.

A man in his 50s, started shooting at another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired back. The shooter was believed to be in his mid to late 20s, according to police. As of Tuesday, no suspect had been arrested.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

