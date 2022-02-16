Coroner IDs man killed in dispute over a stolen cellphone

Clark County Coroner's Office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, archive)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot during a quarrel in an apartment complex late last month.

Rodney Bolin, 58, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Bolin was shot in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Police said a group of people were inside an apartment when a fight started over the potential theft of a cell phone.

A man in his 50s, started shooting at another man, who then pulled out a gun and fired back. The shooter was believed to be in his mid to late 20s, according to police. As of Tuesday, no suspect had been arrested.

