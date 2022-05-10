Coroner IDs man killed in downtown Las Vegas apartment

He was James Wagner, 59. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police investigate around the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man shot to death in a downtown Las Vegas apartment.

He was James Wagner, 59. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police initially responded to reports of gunfire in an apartment on the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street, on Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that it had not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

