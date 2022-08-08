Coroner IDs man killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

A man who was fatally shot Friday night in downtown Las Vegas has been identified as Keith Carter, 50.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office said Carter died of a gunshot wound to the chest in a homicide. The coroner’s office could not immediately identify a place of residence for Carter.

Las Vegas police said Carter was shot at 11:25 p.m. on Friday near East Charleston Boulevard and South 4th Street. Police had not released any further information on the investigation into Carter’s death as of Monday morning.

