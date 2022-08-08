102°F
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2022 - 11:21 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man who was fatally shot Friday night in downtown Las Vegas has been identified as Keith Carter, 50.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Carter died of a gunshot wound to the chest in a homicide. The coroner’s office could not immediately identify a place of residence for Carter.

Las Vegas police said Carter was shot at 11:25 p.m. on Friday near East Charleston Boulevard and South 4th Street. Police had not released any further information on the investigation into Carter’s death as of Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

