Coroner IDs man killed in east Las Vegas shooting

The Clark County coroner has identified a 37-year-old man who died earlier this month after a shooting at an east valley apartment complex.
Angel Gutierrez was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds Dec. 1 at an apartment complex at 4000 E. Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard.
Gutierrez later died at University Medical Center; the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Las Vegas police continue to search for the shooter.
