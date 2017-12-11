Coroner IDs man killed in east valley shooting

The Clark County coroner has identified the 37-year-old man who died earlier this month after a shooting at an east valley apartment complex.

Angel Gutierrez was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds Dec. 1 at an apartment complex at 4000 E. Bonanza Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

Gutierrez later died at University Medical Center. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

