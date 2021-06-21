Coroner IDs man killed in Friday homicide
Mark Gilfoyle, 60, died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a homicide on Friday in central Las Vegas.
A Metropolitan Police Department officer found a body around 10 p.m. in the roadway of the 1400 block of Gragson Avenue, near North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue, according to a Saturday news release.
Police believe Gilfoyle was attacked by an unidentified man with a blunt force object.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
