Coroner IDs man killed in Friday homicide

Mark Gilfoyle, 60, died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a homicide on Friday in central Las Vegas.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer found a body around 10 p.m. in the roadway of the 1400 block of Gragson Avenue, near North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue, according to a Saturday news release.

Police believe Gilfoyle was attacked by an unidentified man with a blunt force object.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

