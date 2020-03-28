Coroner IDs man killed in Las Vegas after fight over money

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot after an argument over money on Wednesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on the 6000 block of Allred Place in Las Vegas. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on the 6000 block of Allred Place in Las Vegas. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the Las Vegas man fatally shot after an argument over money Wednesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

He was 36-year-old Arnel Sylvester Bruce Adams, the coroner’s office said. The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday identified 37-year-old Seldon Harris as the man arrested in connection with Adams’ death.

About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, police found Adams suffering from a gunshot wound in a Mercedes-Benz sedan on the 6000 block of Allred Place, in a gated neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, Metro has said.

Police said Thursday that the fight that led to the shooting began “over money owed.” After the fight, Adams attempted to drive away, when Harris allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into the vehicle, striking Adams.

Adams then crashed his car into a parked vehicle. Officers arriving in the area after the shooting detained Harris.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday that the men knew each other. Adams died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

While police said Harris was arrested on suspicion of murder, a murder charge had not appeared in online Las Vegas Justice Court records as of Friday morning.

Court records show that Harris was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on bench warrants in three separate cases. The bench warrants were all issued after Harris failed to appear for court hearings in October and November.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.