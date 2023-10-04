Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Jimmy Smith III, of North Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office reported Wednesday.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in a suburban area in North Las Vegas a few blocks east of the Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was notified at 4 p.m. Monday about a reported shooting in the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court near North Commerce Street and West Lone Mountain Road,

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders, police said.

North Las Vegas police could not be reached to provide an update on the investigation into the homicide.

