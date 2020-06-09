Coroner IDs man killed in shootout at southwest Las Vegas home

Police said the Las Vegas man was shot and killed by a resident of the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Street, near Pebble Road and El Capitan Way.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed after a shootout in front of a southwest Las Vegas home early Thursday.

Caleb J. Carter, 25, of Las Vegas died of gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Police said Carter was shot and killed by a resident of the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Street, near Pebble Road and El Capitan Way, after Carter drove up to the home around 3:30 a.m. and got into a fight with the resident.

“There is some altercation between the resident and the driver of the Mercedes,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. “At some point, what we are being told is the driver pulls out a handgun, which causes the resident to pull out his own handgun, and (he) shoots the driver. He is killed inside the garage.”

The passenger in Carter’s vehicle also shot at the resident, police said, but fled and was taken into custody nearby.

The resident was not taken into custody, and no one has been charged in Carter’s death.

