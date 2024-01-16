58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)
Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 26-year-old man who died after a southeast valley shooting late last year.

Las Vegas resident Michael Vidal Jr. died on Dec. 30 from a gunshot wound to the head.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 23 police found Vidal on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman in a black vehicle was seen with Vidal after the shooting. She fled the scene before police arrived.

On Friday police asked for the public’s help in locating Yesenia Maldonado for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
2
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
3
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
4
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
5
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows chaotic moments after UNLV shooting
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows chaotic moments after UNLV shooting
Man faces murder charge in downtown stabbing
Man faces murder charge in downtown stabbing
Bodycam footage shows police may have passed UNLV shooter
Bodycam footage shows police may have passed UNLV shooter