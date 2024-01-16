Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting

Michael Vidal Jr., 26, died days after a shooting Dec. 23 in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Yesenia Maldonado (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 26-year-old man who died after a southeast valley shooting late last year.

Las Vegas resident Michael Vidal Jr. died on Dec. 30 from a gunshot wound to the head.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 23 police found Vidal on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a woman in a black vehicle was seen with Vidal after the shooting. She fled the scene before police arrived.

On Friday police asked for the public’s help in locating Yesenia Maldonado for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.