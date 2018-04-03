Coroner IDs man killed in suspected drug deal in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday release the identity of the man who was killed in what police called a drug-related shootout at an extended-stay apartment complex.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brelontae Mack, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds at The Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the shooting happened on the night of March 20, when an argument escalated between Mack and a man from whom he was buying drugs.

The other man was critically injured in the shootout and was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday. County booking logs and jail records indicate that he is not in police custody.

Mack’s death marked the second homicide at this extended-stay apartment complex within the past year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records. Early on Oct. 1, Nicholas Joseph Diamond, 29, was found unresponsive and falling out of the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He had been shot at least three times, police said.

