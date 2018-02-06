Coroner IDs man killed in western Las Vegas drive-by shooting

A Las Vegas man who was gunned down in a western valley drive-by shooting has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man who was gunned down in a western valley drive-by shooting has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police on Friday found Juan Carlos Raya, 34, with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk on the 4200 block of West El Parque Avenue, near Arville Street and Oakey Boulevard. Raya later died at University Medical Center.

Police said Raya was walking on the sidewalk about 11:40 p.m. when someone in a vehicle started shooting at him. Police have not arrested anyone in the shooting.

Raya’s death marked the 24th homicide of 2018 in Clark County, and the 21st investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

4200 block of West El Parque Ave, Las Vegas NV