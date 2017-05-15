Coroner IDs man killed outside North Las Vegas store

The 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto)

The Clark County coroner has identified the 23-year-old man shot and killed Thursday outside a North Las Vegas retail store.

Damaryo Morris was found dead in a parking lot on the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, police said. The shooter approached Morris as he stood outside a store, shot him and then fled the scene.

Morris died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His death marked the 10th homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police this year, and the 77th homicide investigated within Clark County.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

