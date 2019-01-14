Coroner IDs man killed Thursday in central Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified Jonathon Louis Burgos, 36, as the man who was shot and killed in a dispute on Thursday in the central valley.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed in a dispute on Thursday in the central valley.

Jonathon Louis Burgos, 36, died of a shotgun wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation led the Metropolitan Police Department to identify 25-year-old Kayla Biron as a suspect in the case.

Biron is suspected of opening fire on Burgos during an argument at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue, police said.

Police said an ongoing dispute between the two preceded the shooting. After the shooting, the woman was seen leaving in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims_ __ on Twitter.

217 W. New York Ave., las vegas, nv