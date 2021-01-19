Coroner IDs man shot after New Year’s Day crash in Henderson

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died last week after he was shot following a car crash on New Year’s Day in Henderson.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died last week after he was shot following a car crash on New Year’s Day in Henderson.

The victim was 34-year-old Xavier Steen, the coroner’s office said. Steen died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Friday after the Jan. 1 shooting at Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive, the Henderson Police Department has said.

Police were called to the intersection about 6:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a crash and a shooting, the department said Saturday. When officers arrived, they found Steen suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.

Henderson police previously identified the victim as a 35-year-old man. Steen’s death was ruled a homicide due to complications of gunshot wounds in the lower extremities, the coroner’s office said.

Investigators determined that Steen was driving a Ford Fusion when he was rear-ended by another man driving a dark-colored Nissan, police said. Both cars pulled to the side of the road to exchange information.

“At that time, the driver of the Nissan became irate, acted as if a physical confrontation was imminent, and pulled out a firearm, firing multiple rounds at the victim,” police said.

The Nissan’s driver fled before police arrived, and witnesses were unable to describe him, the department said. It was unclear Tuesday if anyone has been arrested in connection with Steen’s death.

Steen’s death marked the first homicide investigated by Henderson police this year. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

