Coroner IDs man shot and killed by North Las Vegas police

North Las Vegas police work the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot and killed on Friday by North Las Vegas police responding to a domestic disturbance has been identified.

Sebastian Gomez, 34, died Friday at the University Medical Center after he was shot by officers who said he charged at them while wielding a knife, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed on Monday. Gomez died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, the North Las Vegas Police Department said officers were called to the 3100 block of Emmons Avenue — near the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road — just before 1:45 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance between male and female adult family members. Arriving officers encountered Gomez, who they said was armed with a knife and was told by officers multiple times in English and Spanish to drop it.

The man reportedly ignored the commands and refused to surrender, and began to walk away from officers, police said in a press release. Moments later, the man charged officers while still holding the knife, prompting police to shoot the man, according to the release.

Officers requested medical personnel transport him to UMC, where he later died, police said. A public information officer said Monday the department was still confirming details from the shooting. A time frame for releasing additional details was not given.

Friday’s shooting marked the third in North Las Vegas’ jurisdiction in 2025, police said.

