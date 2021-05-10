Coroner IDs man shot and killed in northeast Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas officer found the man lying in a roadway with a gunshot wound, police said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A person who was shot and killed early Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas has been identified as a 25-year-old man.

Tyreon Jackson, of Las Vegas, died of a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement last week that they received a call around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday reporting that a man had been shot in front of an apartment complex on the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard. An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was in the area and heard the shots, police said.

The North Las Vegas officer found the man lying in the road with a gunshot wound, police said. Jackson died at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, a Metro spokesman said. Police continue to investigate.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.